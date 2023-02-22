Australian shares hit over one-month low as miners drag, Fed rate hike fears weigh

By Echha Jain

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit their lowest level in more than one month on Wednesday led by miners, while lingering fears of more interest rate hikes going into the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting minutes weighed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.3% lower at 7,314.50, its lowest level since Jan 12. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Tuesday.

Investors would keenly assess the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, due later in the day, for further clues on its rate hike path.

"Any hawkish rhetoric in the release will be more than capable to bring equity markets lower, said Glenn Yinn, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Markets.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed wages grew at the fastest annual pace in a decade last quarter but missed market expectations.

The softer-than-expected data may not be enough to stop the Australian central bank from hiking interest rates two more times, analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

Miners .AXMM fell 0.7% after iron ore futures fell following an extended rally sparked by optimism around a demand recovery in China. IRONORE/

Sub-index heavyweight and mining giant Rio Tinto RIO.AX posted a 38% plunge in annual profit and more than halved its dividend, hurt by weaker iron prices as demand in China slowed.

Financials .AXFJ slid 0.5% with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX dropping 2.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Santos STO.AX rose 3.1% after the country's No.2 independent gas producer lifted its final dividend by more than 77% and annual profit more than doubled on beefed-up LNG portfolio following its merger with Oil Search.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AX slumped 24% topping the losers on the bourse after the Australian franchise of the global pizza chain reported a more than 28% slump in first-half profit.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dipped 0.1%to 11,794.22.

The country's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis point (bps) to a more than 14-year high and warned of further tightening.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

