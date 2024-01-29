News & Insights

Australian shares hit over 3-week high; retail sales data in focus

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday led by mining stocks, while investors awaited domestic December retail sales data and looked out for hints on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy framework.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7,622.10 by 2349 GMT, its highest level since Jan. 7. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.

Investors await retail sales data for December due shortly for clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision on interest rates at its meeting in early February.

"We expect retail sales to fall 3.5% month-over-month with households shifting a larger portion of their end-of year spending from December to November, during Black Friday sales," analysts at ANZ wrote.

In the U.S., Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers have warned not to expect interest rate cuts before inflation cools down to its average 2% annual target. .N

The Federal Open Markets Committee is scheduled to convene on Tuesday for its two-day monetary policy meeting.

Local mining stocks rose as much as 1% as metal prices climbed. IRONORE/MET/L

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell as much as 0.6% on falling oil prices, as China's ailing property sector sparked demand worries. O/R

Banking stocks rose as much as 0.3% to their highest since early May 2017. The "Big Four" banks added between 0.1% and 0.4%

Tech stocks .AXIJ rose 2% and healthcare stocks .AXHJ advanced 0.8%.

Megaport MP1.AX rose as much as 22.1% and was the top gainer on the benchmark, after posting a 5% sequential rise in quarterly revenue.

Nickel Industries NIC.AX jumped moe than 15%, after posting record quarterly output and announcing a share buyback.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 11,895.99.

The country's central bank chief economist said recent economic data suggested monetary policy was working but there was still a way to go before inflation returns to its midpoint of 2%.

