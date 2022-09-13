Australian shares hit over 2-week high as banks shine; all eyes on U.S. inflation data

By Upasana Singh

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended at a more than two-week high on Tuesday, boosted by banks and miners, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy tightening stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.7% to 7,009.70, its highest closing level since Aug. 26 and extended gains to a fourth straight session.

The U.S. Labor Department's consumer price index, due later in the day, is crucial to gauge the number and size of Fed's future interest rate hikes.

"Any signs of disinflation will be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of Australia, and if markets suspect the Fed could revert to 25 basis point hikes, then it will likely see less need for 50 bp hikes from the RBA. And that could bode well for the ASX," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

"The RBA will more so be watching Australian jobs data Thursday and if it has room to be more aggressive next month," said Jessica Amir, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

Financials .AXFJ hit a more than two-week peak and rose for a fourth consecutive session, with the 'Big Four' banks gaining between 0.6% and 1.7%.

Miners .AXMM gained 0.6%, adding 9.5% in the past four sessions as iron ore prices rose to a two-week high. Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 0.7%, while BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX shed 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively. IRONORE/

Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX slid 10.4% after a KKR-led KKR.N consortium said it will not improve its $14.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for the hospital operator.

Separately, a measure of Australian consumer sentiment bounced in September to break a nine-month losing streak as the outlook for the economy brightened a little.

The Australian equity market will be closed on Sept. 22 to observe a national day of mourning and public holiday after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 closed 0.4% lower at 11,762.15.

