Australian shares hit over 1-week high on miners boost

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Monday closed at their highest in more than a week, lifted by miners and banking stocks, with investors awaiting a critical reading on U.S. inflation due on Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1% higher at 6,964.50 points. The benchmark also marked a rise for a third consecutive session.

"There's a general consensus that the ASX is looking more attractive," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

"We should have a reasonable sort of rally this week on the ASX."

Global markets are eyeing U.S. consumer prices report for August for any signs of cooling in inflation, which could impact the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening path.

Australia's unemployment rate for August is also on investors' radar, with data for it scheduled to be released later this week.

The metals and mining index .AXMM led gains, climbing 2.2% to hit a more than one-week high. Iron ore futures rose to two-week highs last week. IRONORE/

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX rose between 1.8% and 3.5%.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 1.1%, with the country's four largest lenders rising between 0.5% and 1.4%. Westpac WBC.AX joined the other three "Big Four" banks and raised its variable home loan interest rates by 50 basis points.

Technology stocks .AXIJ gained 1.5% as they tracked Wall Street's rally on Friday. ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX ended 4.9% higher, while Computershare CPU.AX and Xero XRO.AX advanced 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively. .N

An overnight uptick in bullion prices also supported gold stocks .AXGD, adding 0.3% to hit a two-week high. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively. GOL/

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 closed 0.5% higher at 11,813.21 points, hitting an over three-week high. Dairy firm a2 Milk ATM.NZ rose 2.9% and was among the top gainers.

