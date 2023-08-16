Australian shares hit over 1-month low, Telstra drags

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a more than one-month low on Thursday led by the losses in banks and commodity stocks, while telecoms major Telstra dropped after reporting annual earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.9% to 7,128.7 as of 0054 GMT to hit its lowest since July 11.

The minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting showed most policymakers continue to prioritize the battle against inflation, adding to uncertainty about the interest rate outlook.

A deepening concern around China's economy, policy options and financial markets also weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Back in Sydney, financials .AXFJ were the biggest drag on the benchmark, down 1%. All of the 'big four' banks traded in the red.

Miners .AXMM dropped 1.2% despite lower iron ore prices overnight.

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 0.6% and 1.8%.

Energy companies .AXEJ fell 0.6% on lower oil prices reflecting weaker growth in China.

Oil and gas majors, Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX dragged 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Core Lithium CXO.AX emerged as the top loser on the benchmark post completion of its discounted placement.

Origin Energy ORG.AX, which is a takeover target for Brookfield led-consortium, posted its best intra-day gain since March 27 after reporting a higher profit and flagging an positive outlook.

Telstra Group TLS.AXreported full-year results and also flagged that it would look to retain current ownership of its infrastructure business. Shares were down 3.4%.

Shares of the country's fourth biggest bank ANZ Group ANZ.AX fell 1% after it updated the market with its capital position for the third quarter.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1.1% to 11,628.3.

The country's central bank held the cash rate steady at 5.5% on Wednesday, in line with expectations from 29 economists in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

