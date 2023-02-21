Australian shares hit over 1-month low as rate hike woes persist

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Wednesday fell for a second straight session, touching their lowest in more than a month, as rate hike worries by major central banks diminished investors' risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.8% to 7,279.3 points by 2334 GMT, hitting lowest since Jan. 12.

Australia's central bank on Tuesday signalled more rate hikes would be needed in the months ahead, after it abandoned all thoughts of pausing due to worries around sticky inflation.

That added to prevailing bearish sentiment driven by Federal Reserve officials signalling last week that the U.S. central bank was likely to keep raising rates for longer. MKTS/GLOB

Financials .AXFJ tumbled 1.1%, with all the "Big Four" banks posting declines.

Gold stocks .AXGD slid 1.6%, tracking weak bullion prices. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX dropped 2% down. GOL/

Domestic miners .AXMM fell 0.7%. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX slid 0.1%-1.7%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ chased Wall Street peers lower and toppled 0.8%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX falling 3.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.1%. Santos STO.AX jumped more than 3% after its profit more than doubled.

Meanwhile, Woolworths WOW.AX added 2% after reporting a higher first-half profit.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.6% to 11,726.88 points.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.