Australian shares hit over 1-month high as miners jump

March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday to touch their highest in more than a month, lifted by mining stocks, as worries eased after a Russian bond payment averted a historic sovereign default, although gains were capped by energy and gold sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.6% at 7,340.00, as of 2355 GMT — its highest level since Feb. 17. The benchmark also rose for a fourth consecutive session.

The Russian finance ministry had announced on Thursday it had sent funds to cover $117 million in coupon payments on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds that were due last week.

Global markets also continued to digest the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike last week and its aggressive plan for further increases to combat soaring inflation. .N

Australian miners .AXMM added 0.7% in their fourth straight day of gains, as iron ore prices scaled a one-week high on Friday. Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX rose 0.4%-1.7%. IRONORE/

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.3%, with the country's four largest lenders rising between 0.9% and 0.5%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their U.S. peers higher to climb 3.6%, their highest level since Feb. 10. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX jumped 9%, while Xero XRO.AX, and WiseTech Global WTC.AX climbed 4.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ, meanwhile, shed 0.3% after oil prices posted a second straight weekly loss despite settling higher on Friday. O/R

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX were down 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD dropped 1.9% as demand for the safe-haven metal was hit by hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the fallout from a U.S. interest rate hike. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell 1.7% and 2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 12,186.92.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

