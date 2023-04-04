VEA

Australian shares hit nearly 4-week high as gold, tech stocks advance

April 04, 2023 — 09:36 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained for an eighth consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their highest in nearly four weeks, led by gold and technology stocks, a day after the country's central bank paused interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% to 7,250 by 0033 GMT. The benchmark inched higher 0.2% on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday left its cash rate unchanged at 3.6% to break a run of 10 straight hikes, saying it wanted additional time to assess the impact of past increases as the economy slows and inflation has peaked.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 3.6% to hit their highest in more than 11 months, underpinned by firmer bullion prices. GOL/

Sector giants Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX both added more than 3%.

Viva Energy VEA.AX jumped 5.8% to a record high after the fuel supplier said it would buy convenience store operator On the Run (OTR Group) from Adelaide-based Peregrine Corp for A$1.15 billion ($776.60 million).

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 0.8%, with Xero XRO.AX and Block Inc SQ2.AX up between 1.6% and 0.8%.

Mining stocks .AXMM dropped after copper prices declined overnight. Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX slipped 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

Megellan Financial group MFG.AX was the top ASX 200 loser with a drop of more than 8% after it reported an increase in outflows for March.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11,929.20.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to meet later in the day where it is widely expected to lift the interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.00%. However, economists are split on whether it will follow up with another 25 basis-point hike in May.

