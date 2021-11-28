FLT

Australian shares hit near two-month low on Omicron variant concerns

Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares dropped more than 1% to hit a near two-month low on Monday, extending losses to a second straight day, as concerns over the cases of coronavirus' Omicron variant hitting economic recovery sparked a broad sell-off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell as much as 1.36% to 7,180.3, its lowest level since Oct. 1, after a 1.73% drop on Friday.

Australia on Sunday confirmed two cases of the new Omicron variant, putting the country's reopening plans in jeopardy, as a growing number of countries report the highly infectious strain, and sparked concerns of threat to the economic recovery.

All three major U.S. indices posted their biggest single-day falls in months on Friday, while oil prices plunged $10 a barrel to mark their largest one-day drop since April 2020. .NO/R

Australian banks .AXFJ declined 2% to hit their lowest since late-April, weighing the most on the benchmark.

The country's "Big Four" lenders also fell, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX losing 2.2% each.

Travel stocks tumbled to their multi-month lows, with travel management firms Flight Centre Travel Group FLT.AX, Webjet WEB.AX and Corporate Travel Management CTD.AX losing between 6% and 11%, while carrier Qantas Airways QAN.AX dropped 6%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the top losers, declining as much as 4.7% to their lowest level since Sept. 21. O/R

Oil regained more than $3 in early Asia trade but major oil companies including Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX, Santos STO.AX and Oil Search OSH.AX lost between 5% and 7%.

Bucking the subdued sentiment, lithium developer Vulcan Energy VUL.AX rose as much as 3.2%, after signing a five-year supply deal, with Dutch automaker Stellantis NV STLA.MI.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 lost 0.8% to 12,533.83 as at 2348 GMT.

Westpac WBC.NZ and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.NZ were the top losers in the index, while logistics firm Mainfreight Ltd MFT.NZ declined over 2%.

