Australian shares hit near 9-month high as energy, tech stocks boost

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Monday to their highest in nearly nine months, as technology stocks tracked Wall Street's strong finish last week and firm crude oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,458.00 by 2328 GMT, extending gains to a fourth session. Trading volumes were low, with some major Asian markets including key trading partner China closed for holidays. S&P E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.1%.

In Australia, energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 0.5% after oil prices settled higher on Friday as economic prospects brightened in China, the world's second-biggest economy. O/R

The sub-index hit its highest since Nov. 24 last year, with major oil and gas producers Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gaining 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ advanced 1.1% to hit a more than one-month high. ASX-listed Block SQ2.AX, software maker Xero XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX rose between 0.8% and 6.3%. .N

Financials .AXFJ added 0.2%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX rising 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM rose 0.1%, with Fortescue Metals FMG.AX trading 0.4% higher. Meanwhile, heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX shed 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Diversified miner South32 S32.AX rose 0.6% after posting a 24.4% jump in its second-quarter metallurgical coal output.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 11,963.57, starting the week on a subdued note after three straight weeks of gains.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

