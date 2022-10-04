NVX

Australian shares hit near 3-week high on banks, tech boost

Contributor
Riya Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian stocks rose to a nearly three-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by banking and technology shares, as investors found comfort in the central bank's surprise move to temper the pace of its interest rate hikes.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian stocks rose to a nearly three-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by banking and technology shares, as investors found comfort in the central bank's surprise move to temper the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1.76% at 6,815.5 points, as of 0001 GMT. The benchmark settled 3.8% higher on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday surprised markets with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike of 25 basis points, saying rates had already risen substantially, but added that further tightening would still be needed.

Interest rate-sensitive technology stocks .AXIJ advanced 3.9% and tracked a rally on tech-heavy Nasdaq index. .N

Software firm Novonix NVX.AX jumped 6.6% and Megaport MP1.AX gained 5.2%, while the ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX led the gains with a 9.3% jump.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 2.2%, with the "Big Four" banks gaining more than 2% each.

Among individual stocks, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rose 2.2% after its green power arm, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), partnered with energy infrastructure developer Tree Energy Solutions to develop a hydrogen energy import facility in Germany.

Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX jumped nearly 5% after receiving an A$1.27 billion ($826.14 million) bid from Canada's Dye & Durham (D&D) DND.TO for the share registry firm's corporate markets and banking segments, days after D&D's takeover offer for the entire company fell through.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 trades 1.19% higher at 11,090 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to deliver its fifth half-point interest rate hike later in the day and is expected do the same in November in an attempt to stem the tide of rising inflation, a Reuters poll of economists predicted.

($1 = 1.5373 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters