Australian shares hit more than 5-month closing high; Megaport rallies

By Rishav Chatterjee

July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended gains on Thursday to close at their highest level in more than five months, led by financials and technology stocks, as fewer chances of rate hikes this year and the Dow's strong performance overnight lifted sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.7% higher at 7,455.9, rising for the third session.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 0.8% in the second quarter, the smallest gain since the third quarter of 2021.

Investors are now pricing in a 31% chance of a quarter-point rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia at its August meeting. 0#RBAWATCH

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJIA rose for a 13th straight session overnight, posting its best winning streak since 1987.

"The market is reacting to a decent lead out of the U.S. last night," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

And with Australia's inflation rate coming in below expectations, the hope now is that the RBA may not hike rates next week, he added.

In Sydney, heavyweight financials .AXFJ led the gains, rising 0.8%. All of the "Big Four" banks closed in positive territory. The country's biggest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, jumped 1.7%.

Technology stocks followed their U.S. peers higher, rallying 2.2%. ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX rose 1.8% and Megaport MP1.AX soared 14.4% on solid quarterly earnings, marking its best session in 15 months.

Gold .AXGD and real estate stocks .AXRE climbed 0.8% and 3.3%, respectively.

Commodity stocks were the only major laggards. Miners .AXMM fell 1.3% as iron ore prices dipped. IRONORE/

Mining behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Fortescue FMG.AX ended 3.4% lower, despite announcing strong quarterly production results.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slipped 0.5% after oil prices fell around 1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed flat.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.