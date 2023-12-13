Australian shares hit more than 4-month high after dovish Fed

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose more than 1% on Thursday in broad-based gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024, while traders assessed strong local employment data for November.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 1.5% to 7,366.50 by 0037 GMT and was set for a five-session winning rally. Earlier in the day, the benchmark rose 1.6% to hit its highest level since Aug. 2.

The Fed kept interest rates steady for the third meeting in a row on Thursday, as was widely expected. It acknowledged that inflation has eased and signalled that the rate tightening cycle might be over and lower borrowing costs could be in the cards in 2024.

In November, employment in Australia significantly exceeded forecasts for the second consecutive month as businesses hired more full-time employees. However, the unemployment rate increased as more people looked for work.

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM led the gains, jumping as much as 2.7% to hit their highest level since Aug. 1. Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX was up 1.4%, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 1.6%.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ rose 0.7% in what could be their fifth consecutive session of gains. The 'big four' lenders climbed between 0.5% and 1.0%.

Gold stocks .AXGD surged as much as 6.8% and were set for their best session since March 20 after bullion prices jumped overnight. Sector majors Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Evolution Mining EVN.AX jumped 7.0% and 4.2%, respectively. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.8%, as oil prices ticked higher on a bigger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from U.S. crude storage. Top energy firms Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX climbed 0.5% and 1.4%, respectively. O/R

Technology stocks .AXIJ were up 2.9%, tracking gains in their Wall Street peers. Shares of Xero XRO.AX rose 3.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 11,588.29.

The country's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter as a number of industries including manufacturing and construction saw activity slow and household spending eased, official data showed.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

