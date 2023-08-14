Australian shares hit four-week low on China property sector woes

By Aishwarya Nair

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian stocks ended at a four-week low on Monday dragged by the mining index as investors fretted over the ongoing crisis in China's troubled property sector, elevating concerns about its economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.9% to 7,277 points, its biggest drop since July 11. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Friday.

China, a major trade partner to Australia, has been dealing with sluggish demand along with default fears surrounding its largest private property developer Country Garden 2007.HK, fanning fears of a slower rebound in the sector and the broader economy.

The liquidity worries weighed on Singapore iron ore futures that threatened to breach the $100 per metric ton support level. Copper prices also drifted lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous week. MET/LIRONORE/

Australia's metals and mining sub-index .AXMM slumped 1.8% to a five-week low, with sector behemoths Fortescue FMG.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX shedding 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively.

"China's property sector woes weigh more on the mining stocks on the ASX," said CMC analyst Tina Teng, adding that back-to-back losses in the S&P 500 also added to the downside moves.

Cautious investors are awaiting a slew of economic data from the world's second-largest economy, including industrial production and retail sales, for further direction.

"China's economic data will add colour to the broad sentiment as more weak economic data may worsen the selloff," Teng added.

Meanwhile, banks .AXFJ slipped 0.8% with the "Big Four" banks falling between 0.7% and 1.08%. Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 0.13%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.09% to end the day at 11,826.42 points.

The country's central bank is expected to keep the overnight cash rate (OCR) steady at a more than 14-year high of 5.50% for a second straight meeting on Aug. 16, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com ; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.