Australian shares hit five-month high on hopes of less aggressive Fed

By Echha Jain

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose nearly 3% on Friday, joining a global rally as cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would scale back its hefty rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 2.8% higher at 7,158, hitting its highest in five months, in broad-based buying. The index rose 3.9% to record a third straight weekly gain.

U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months, the strongest signs yet that inflation was slowing.

"We have seen this before that the inflation number is better than expected, but continues as a one-off," said Azeem Sherrif, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

Sherrif said consistency needed to have a positive sentiment towards inflation actually coming down.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM gained 3.8%, as iron ore prices jumped after China stressed the need to minimise COVID-19's impact on the economy, raising hopes for a more targeted approach to contain outbreaks. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX climbed between 3.8% and 5.8%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked Wall Street gains to close 5% higher, with the ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX jumping 11.5%.

Financials .AXFJ soared 2.1%, with the "big four" banks gaining between 1.1% and 2%.

Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX have quietly relaxed some home lending standards, banking and mortgage-broking sources said.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.7%, as crude oil prices bounced back following the U.S. inflation data and on hopes that sturdy demand will offset new COVID restrictions in China. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Beach Energy BPT.AX climbed 1.4% and 3.5%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX jumped 5.8% after the country's largest private hospital operator issued optimistic outlook for 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 jumped 2% to 11,311.76. For the week, it gained 0.7%.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.