BHP

Australian shares hit 6-week high as U.S data sparks slower rate-hike hopes

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

January 15, 2023 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Monday rose to their highest in six weeks, amid broad-based gains, after U.S inflation data last week fanned hopes of slower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.5% to 7,365 by 2347 GMT. The benchmark on Friday had posted its best week in nine.

U.S consumer prices fell unexpectedly for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years last month, data showed last week, signalling a downward trend in inflation.

Investors are now eyeing the December unemployment report in Australia, due on Thursday, which will likely give direction to the country's central bank for its rate-hike path.

Miners .AXMM jumped 0.3%, with iron ore behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gaining 0.1% each.

Energy .AXEJ added 0.5%, tracking overnight gains in oil prices. O/R

Sector Majors Woodside Petroleum WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Gold .AXGD and technology stocks .AXIJ rose over 1% and were among the top gainers on the index.

Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX added 1.8%, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX added 0.9%.

Financials .AXFJ jumped 0.6%. The "Big Four" banks rose between 0.1% and 0.9%.

Super Retail Group SUL.AX advanced as much as 7.6% and payment terminals firm Tyro Payments TYR.AX lifted 5.8%, with both stocks being among top gainers on the ASX. Baby goods retailer Baby Bunting BBN.AX lost nearly 12% on weak profit.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11787.09.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS
BBN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.