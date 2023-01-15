Australian shares hit 6-week high as U.S data sparks slower rate-hike hopes

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Monday rose to their highest in six weeks, amid broad-based gains, after U.S inflation data last week fanned hopes of slower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.5% to 7,365 by 2347 GMT. The benchmark on Friday had posted its best week in nine.

U.S consumer prices fell unexpectedly for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years last month, data showed last week, signalling a downward trend in inflation.

Investors are now eyeing the December unemployment report in Australia, due on Thursday, which will likely give direction to the country's central bank for its rate-hike path.

Miners .AXMM jumped 0.3%, with iron ore behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gaining 0.1% each.

Energy .AXEJ added 0.5%, tracking overnight gains in oil prices. O/R

Sector Majors Woodside Petroleum WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Gold .AXGD and technology stocks .AXIJ rose over 1% and were among the top gainers on the index.

Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX added 1.8%, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX added 0.9%.

Financials .AXFJ jumped 0.6%. The "Big Four" banks rose between 0.1% and 0.9%.

Super Retail Group SUL.AX advanced as much as 7.6% and payment terminals firm Tyro Payments TYR.AX lifted 5.8%, with both stocks being among top gainers on the ASX. Baby goods retailer Baby Bunting BBN.AX lost nearly 12% on weak profit.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 11787.09.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

