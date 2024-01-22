Australian shares hit 2-week high on banking boost

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight financials, after the S&P 500 scaled a second straight record high close overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.6% to 7,520.60 by 0041 GMT, hitting its highest since Jan. 9. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Monday.

Global equities rose overnight after the S&P 500 .SPX marked a second straight record high as tech stocks added to recent gains. .N

Investors across the globe are awaiting this week personal consumption expenditure index data and an advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product print from the United States for possible clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy decision.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is expected to retain its ultra-easy monetary settings at the end of its policy meeting later in the day.

In Sydney, financials .AXFJ rose as much as 1% to hit the highest level since April 2022. National Australia Bank NAB.AX advanced as much as 1.1% to hit its highest level since Feb. 9, while the remaining "Big Four" banks added between 0.7% and 1%.

Mining stocks .AXMM climbed 0.5%, with sector majors BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX up 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.2% as oil prices soared on concerns over global energy supplies. O/R

Local investors are also awaiting production updates this week from oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX, and mining giant Fortescue.

Technology stocks .AXIJ edged 0.8% higher and healthcare stocks .AXHJ climbed 1.5%. Gold stocks .AXGD skidded 0.2%.

Among individual stocks, Karoon Energy KAR.AX fell as much as 8.1% after the company cut its annual production forecast.

Liontown Resources LTR.AX fell as much as 5.9%, extending losses after a more than 21% drop on Monday when the company flagged a potential delay to the expansion of its flagship lithium project.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,739.59.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com))

