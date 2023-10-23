Australian shares hit 1-year low amid Middle East worries; CPI data in focus

By Poonam Behura

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday to their lowest level in nearly a year, as risks of a wider conflict in the Middle East soured appetite for risk assets, while traders awaited local inflation data due on Wednesday for guidance on interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.8% lower at 6,844.10, hitting its lowest level since Oct 28, 2022.

Oil prices slid more than $1 on Monday, but have risen 10% over the last 10 days on fears of potential supply disruption if the Israel-Hamas war grows into a wider confrontation in the Middle East, the world's biggest oil-supplying region. O/R

Investors now await Australia's September inflation figures, which will likely set the tone for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) next policy meeting.

Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, believes that a cooling of inflation will likely "help the RBA justify its pause in November."

"There are some fears over the jump in fuel prices due to global turmoil impacting the RBA's reading – a valid concern," said Josh Gilbert, eToro's market analyst.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slumped 3% in their biggest daily fall in nearly three weeks. Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM slid 2.4% to hit their lowest since Nov. 11 as concerns rose about the health of China's property sector and on signs of weakening demand from the country's steel mills. IRONORE/

Shares of South32 S32.AX fell 3% as the diversified miner posted a bigger-than-expected 18% drop in its first-quarter metallurgical coal output.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX fell 2.4% each.

Financials .AXFJ dropped 0.5%, with the "big four" banks shedding between 0.1% and 0.9%.

Separately, Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AXsaid it was well placed to rebuild its business in China should Beijing's tariffs on Australian wine be removed. Its shares went up 1.4%.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a local holiday.

