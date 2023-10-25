News & Insights

Australian shares hit 1-year low after surprisingly strong inflation

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell to a one-year low on Thursday, weighed down by losses in technology and financial stocks, as stronger-than-expected third-quarter inflation data raised bets that the central bank might raise rates next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO retreated 0.7% to 6,854.20 by 1146 GMT, hitting its lowest level since Oct. 31, 2022.

Data showed on Wednesday the consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.2% in the third quarter, above market forecasts of 1.1% and up from a 0.8% increase the previous quarter.

Futures are now pricing in a 66% chance of a quarter-point hike to 4.35% by the Reserve Bank of Australia at its November policy meeting, compared with 35% before the data. 0#RBAWATCH

Market focus has now turned to economic data from the United States including third-quarter gross domestic product numbers due later in the day for further direction.

In Sydney, technology stocks .AXIJ retreated 2.5% to hit their lowest level since May 17.

Interest rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ slid 0.5%, with the so called "big four" banks falling between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Mining stocks .AXMM edged down 0.1%, with BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX down between 0.1% and 0.2%.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 0.6% on strong oil prices. O/R

Among individual stocks, Fortescue FMG.AX fell 1% after the company reported a 3% drop in quarterly iron ore shipment.

Lithium miner Allkem AKE.AXposted a 9.7% jump in first-quarter revenue as higher production from its flagship Mt Cattlin project in Western Australia cancelled out the impact from lower lithium prices. Shares were however down 3.4%.

Coles Group COL.AXposted a 3.6% jump in first-quarter sales, boosted by higher contribution from its supermarkets section. Shares were down 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Azure Minerals AZS.AXagreed to a takeover offer from Chilean mining giant Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SQMA.SN, in a deal implying an equity value of A$1.63 billion ($1.03 billion) for the lithium producer.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.6% to 10,820.22.

