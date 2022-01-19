Australian shares hit 1-month low on tech sell-off

By Upasana Singh

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday to their lowest close in a month, weighed down by technology stocks after a spike in U.S. Treasury yields on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes sent Wall Street peers lower overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 1% lower at 7,332.50 in its second straight session of fall, with tech stocks .AXIJ shedding 2.6% to hit their lowest in nearly eight months.

Buy now, pay later firm Afterpay APT.AX slid 1.2%, while Xero XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX retreated 2.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking, said a subdued start to the U.S. earnings season also weighed on sentiment.

"Rates are really high on U.S. Treasury yields, sending a lot of nerves in the market," he said.

Among other sectors, financials .AXFJ dropped 1.4%, after authorities said Australia should brace for more COVID-19 deaths for the next few weeks, as record infections fuelled by the Omicron outbreak overwhelmed health systems.

Surveys released this week showed Australian consumer sentiment was hit in January as a surge in coronavirus cases filled up hospitals and curbed spending.

Weak bullion prices reduced the appeal of gold stocks, sending the sectoral sub-index .AXGD down 1.9%. GOL/

Gold majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX were down 0.9% and 3.4%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.6% as oil prices rallied to a seven-year high amid tight supply outlook and geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. O/R

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 0.9% and 2%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 .NZ50 fell 1.6% to 12,612.31.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

