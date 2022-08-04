Australian shares head for third straight weekly gain

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Friday, and were on course for a third consecutive weekly rise, as gains in mining and gold stocks outweighed losses in energy names amid lower oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had climbed by 0.2% to 6,991.2 by 0032 GMT, rising about 0.7% so far this week.

Global risk appetite soured after the Bank of England warned that a lengthy recession is yet to come and a U.S. central bank official said the economy is not in recession, but the risks of one have risen. MKTS/GLOB

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its latest forecasts on Friday and has already foreshadowed a steep rise in inflation to a top of 7.75% and a slowdown in growth to just 1.75% for next year. AUD/

Gold stocks .AXGD emerged as the top gainers, rising more than 2.5% to hit their highest in nearly six weeks after bullion prices hit a one-month peak overnight. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, Australia's largest gold miner climbed 1.8%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX added 2%.

Miners .AXMM climbed more than 1%, and were on track for a third straight weekly gain, with sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX adding between 0.8% and 1.5%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the top laggards, declining close to 2% after oil prices hit their lowest since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. O/R

Sector heavyweights Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX fell 1% and 2.6%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ were largely unchanged, but set for a fifth straight weekly rise. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX slid 7.1% and Xero Ltd XRO.AX slipped 1%, while Computershare CPU.AX rose 0.6% on Friday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,737.16.

