BHP

Australian shares gain on mining boost, cenbank decision in focus

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

December 04, 2022 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, as miners jumped on hopes that COVID-19 restrictions in China would be eased, with investors eyeing the central bank's policy meeting this week where they expect another interest rate hike of 25 basis points.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO added 0.3% to 7,325.9 points by 2333 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver a quarter-point rate hike — its third in a row after a succession of half-point moves — at its upcoming policy meeting on Tuesday as the country showed signs of cooling inflation, according to a Reuters poll.

Financials .AXIJ advanced 0.1%, with the "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Local miners .AXMM climbed 1.7% and were among the top gainers on the benchmark after iron ore prices were buoyed by expectations that top steelmaker China would ease its stringent COVID-19 policies. IRONORE/

Iron ore behemoths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.2%. Sector major Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Beach Energy BPT.AX rose 0.06% and 0.4%, respectively.

Separately, Santos STO.AX added 0.6% even as Australia's Federal Court on Friday rejected its appeal to resume drilling on its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project.

Tech stocks .AXIJ lost 0.4%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX slid 0.9%, while software solution provider Wisetech Global WTC.AX slid 1.3% and was among the top losers on the sub-index.

Weakness in bullion prices led gold stocks .AXGD to drop 0.5%. The country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slipped 0.2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,590.83 points.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS
BPT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.