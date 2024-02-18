Australian shares gain on mining boost; a2 Milk soars 17%

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Monday, set for their third straight session of gains, buoyed by heavyweight miners that offset losses across banks, healthcare, and real estate firms, while New Zealand's a2 Milk soared 17% on an outlook upgrade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was trading 0.2% higher at 7,673.40 points, as at 0029 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Friday.

The mining sub-index .AXMM rose 2%, its biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan. 24, with BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX up between 1.3% and 1.8%.

The banking index .AXFJ recouped early losses to climb 0.3%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX edged 0.1% higher, while National Australia Bank NAB.AX fell 0.6%.

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX flitted between positive and negative territory after the country's no. 2 mortgage provider reported a drop in its first-quarter net profit and a decline in core net interest margin.

Meanwhile, expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut were pushed back further after U.S. producer prices rose more than expected.

Market now expects a 77% chance of a rate cut in June, compared with 92.2% chance a week ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Elsewhere, Australian diversified investor Seven Group Holdings SVW.AX made an offer on Monday to take full control of Boral BLD.AX, valuing the remaining nearly 28% stake it does not already own in the building materials maker at A$1.9 billion ($1.24 billion).

Bucking the trend, information technology .AXIJ and health stocks .AXHJ were down 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,698.21.

Shares of a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ posted their biggest intraday percentage gain since mid-November 2019 after the dairy producer raised its full-year revenue outlook and reported higher first-half profit.

(Reporting by Neha Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

