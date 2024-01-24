News & Insights

BHP

Australian shares gain on miners rally, US economic data

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 24, 2024 — 08:10 pm EST

Written by Sherin Sunny for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained for a fifth straight session on Thursday led by a mining stocks rally, while economic data from the U.S. made investors gather optimism around potential interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% to 7,533.0 by 0030 GMT. The benchmark ended subdued at 7,519.2 on Wednesday.

In U.S. economic releases, a survey showed business activity picked up in January and inflation appeared to ease, suggesting that the economy began 2024 on a strong note.

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM jumped 1.3%.

Iron ore futures and copper prices rose on Wednesday on improved risk sentiment amid efforts by authorities in China to stabilise market. IRONEORE/MET/L

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX added 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Fortescue FMG.AX rose as much as 2.9%. The miner logged a near-record iron ore shipments for the first half, as it ramped up production at its flagship Iron Bridge project.

Lithium miner Mineral Resources MIN.AX rose as much as 7.5%, emerging as the top gainer on the benchmark. The diversified miner reported a 30% sequential jump in its second-quarter spodumene concentrate output from its Mt Marion operation.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.3% as oil prices edged up on Wednesday on a bigger-than-expected crude storage withdrawal and slump in U.S. crude output. O/R

Sector major Santos reported a 21.1% fall in its fourth-quarter revenue. The oil and gas producer is up 0.3%.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ extended losses and fell 0.3%. The country's "Big Four" banks remained volatile as of the midday break.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.2%.

Bucking the Wall Street trend, tech stocks .AXIJ fell as much as 0.8%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AXfell as much as 31.1% on poor half-yearly results from Wednesday, and emerged as the top loser on the benchmark index.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 down 0.1% at 11,844.38.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sherin.Sunny@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
MIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.