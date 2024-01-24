Australian shares gain on miners rally, US economic data

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained for a fifth straight session on Thursday led by a mining stocks rally, while economic data from the U.S. made investors gather optimism around potential interest rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% to 7,533.0 by 0030 GMT. The benchmark ended subdued at 7,519.2 on Wednesday.

In U.S. economic releases, a survey showed business activity picked up in January and inflation appeared to ease, suggesting that the economy began 2024 on a strong note.

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM jumped 1.3%.

Iron ore futures and copper prices rose on Wednesday on improved risk sentiment amid efforts by authorities in China to stabilise market. IRONEORE/MET/L

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX added 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Fortescue FMG.AX rose as much as 2.9%. The miner logged a near-record iron ore shipments for the first half, as it ramped up production at its flagship Iron Bridge project.

Lithium miner Mineral Resources MIN.AX rose as much as 7.5%, emerging as the top gainer on the benchmark. The diversified miner reported a 30% sequential jump in its second-quarter spodumene concentrate output from its Mt Marion operation.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.3% as oil prices edged up on Wednesday on a bigger-than-expected crude storage withdrawal and slump in U.S. crude output. O/R

Sector major Santos reported a 21.1% fall in its fourth-quarter revenue. The oil and gas producer is up 0.3%.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ extended losses and fell 0.3%. The country's "Big Four" banks remained volatile as of the midday break.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.2%.

Bucking the Wall Street trend, tech stocks .AXIJ fell as much as 0.8%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AXfell as much as 31.1% on poor half-yearly results from Wednesday, and emerged as the top loser on the benchmark index.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 down 0.1% at 11,844.38.

