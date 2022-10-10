Australian shares gain as miners outweigh losses in energy stocks

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, led by miners on the back of firmer commodity prices, while tech stocks followed their U.S. peers lower and energy stocks fell after oil prices tumbled overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.3% to 6,687.6, as of 0022 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.4% lower on Monday.

Miners .AXMM were the top gainers with a rise of more than 1%, after iron ore prices jumped on Monday due to higher demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China. IRONORE/

Australia's biggest miners BHP group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rose between 1.1% and 1.6%.

Syrah Resources SYR.AX jumped 6.6% to its highest since Sept. 20 after the graphite explorer announced a restart of its operations at the Balama project in Mozambique, two weeks after being hit by interruptions.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ advanced as much as 0.9%, with biotechnology giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX rising 0.2%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ weakened 0.5% after the Nasdaq .IXIC fell to its lowest since July 2020 as investors pulled out of chipmakers on U.S. restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry. .N

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell as much as 1.6% after oil prices sank nearly 2% overnight to snap a five-session gaining streak. Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dropped 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively. O/R

Among individual stocks, retailer Baby Bunting Group BBN.AX fell more than 24% and was set to record its worst session ever after posting a steep decline in first-quarter margins.

Mirvac Group MGR.AX said its chief executive officer Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz and chair John Mulcahy would both retire. Shares of the property company were down 1.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose by 0.4% to 10,959.78.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.7% and the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.1%.

(Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.