Australian shares gain 2% as hopes of easing Fed policy grow

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose nearly 2% on Monday, buoyed by miners, as investors found comfort in Wall Street's strong finish following a report that the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely debate a less-aggressive interest rate hike in December.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO stood at 6,805.5 points, as of 2336 GMT, with major sub-indexes trading in positive territory. The benchmark was on track to post its best day since Oct. 4, if gains hold.

All three major U.S. stock surged more than 2%, and notched their biggest Friday-to-Friday percentage gains since June, closing the book on a week marked by mixed earnings, soft economic data and political turmoil in Britain.

Some Fed officials have begun sounding out their desire to slow down the pace of rate hikes soon, according to a Wall Street Journal report. MKTS/GLOB

Back home, financials .AXFJ added 0.8% and were set to close at their highest levels in more than two months. The four largest Australian lenders advanced between 0.5% and 1.2%.

Miners .AXMM were the lead gainers on the local bourse as they surged 4.1% and were on track to record their best session since Oct. 4.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX jumped between 3% and 4.3%.

South32 S32.AX rose 2.4% even as the diversified miner slashed its annual coal output forecast due to a workers' strike over pay and an extended longwall move at its Appin mine in the Illawarra project.

Technology stocks .AXIJ advanced 1.9%, snapping a three-day losing streak. ASX-listed Block SQ2.AX, software maker Xero XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX rose between 2.3% and 3.5%.

Higher oil prices lifted Australian energy stocks .AXEJ and put the sub-index on track for its highest level since February 2020. Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 1.2% and 1%, respectively. O/R

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 4.5% on strong bullion prices, with Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX jumping between 5.2% and 5.3%, respectively. GOL/

Markets in New Zealand were closed on account of a public holiday.

