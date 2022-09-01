Australian shares flat; set for worst week in over two months on China worries

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat on Friday, but were on track for a second straight weekly loss as weakness in underlying commodity prices due to China's fresh COVID-19 restrictions dragged down domestic miners and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.03% to 6,843.8 by 0111 GMT and was on track for its biggest weekly drop since June 17. The benchmark ended 2% lower on Thursday and is down 3.8% this week.

The economic outlook of China, Australia's top trading partner, has been dulled by persistent weakness in its property and manufacturing sectors, which together account for half of the country's gross domestic product, and the recovery is already threatened by disruptions from fresh COVID-19 curbs.

Export-reliant miners .AXMM were the top losers on the benchmark index, shedding 1.6% after iron ore futures slipped overnight. IRONORE/

Sector leaders BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX shed between 2.4% and 3.1%.

World stocks fell overnight amid persistent worries about rising global interest rates and slowing pace of global economic growth. MKTS/GLOB

In Australia, a Reuters poll of economists found that the country's central bank will raise the cash rate by another half-point on Tuesday to curb soaring inflation but will moderate the pace of hikes for the remainder of the year.

Energy stocks .AXEJ skidded 1.3%, after oil prices tumbled more than 3% overnight, as new COVID-19 lockdown measures in China added to worries that high inflation and interest rate hikes are denting fuel demand. O/R

Sector behemoths Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dropped 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively, with Woodside hitting lowest in over a week.

In contrast, Financials .AXFJ rose 0.8%, with all "Big Four" banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.15% to 11,592.9.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

