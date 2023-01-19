Australian shares flat on global recession fears, Whitehaven Coal jumps

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled for momentum on Friday, as investors fretted that the U.S. Federal Reserve's continued hawkish stance could push the global economy into recession, while Whitehaven Coal jumped on strong profit growth and outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was flat at 7,435.0, as of 2329 GMT, but on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Weekly jobless claims were lower than expected in the United States, pointing to a tight labour market and re-igniting concerns that the Fed would maintain its aggressive path of rate hikes.

Back home, unemployment unexpectedly dipped in December, indicating that the red-hot labour market might be cooling.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.2%, with oil and gas major Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX up 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX climbed 3.8% after the miner said it expected profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 to more than quadruple.

Miners .AXMM added 0.3%. Global miners BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX were down 0.2% and 0.4% respectively, while lithium miner Liontown Resources LTR.AX was the top loser on the ASX with a decline of 6%.

Gold stocks .AXGD soared nearly 2% on strong bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, added 2.7%.

Among individual stocks, ASX-listed shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare FPH.AX jumped 5.3% after the company issued upbeat revenue forecast for fiscal 2023, while Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX climbed 4.5%. Both stocks were among the top gainers on the benchmark Australian index.

Super Retail Group SUL.AX edged higher, even as the country's industrial relations watchdog filed proceedings against the company related to staff underpayment.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.9% to 11,986.78, hitting a nine-month high. The benchmark was on track for a third straight week of gains.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.