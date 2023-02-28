Australian shares flat as traders gauge inflation, growth data

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares recouped early losses to trade flat on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose by less than expected in January, although fourth-quarter economic growth was at the weakest pace in a year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.05% at 7,255.10 points by 0058 GMT, after losing as much as 0.6% earlier in the session. The benchmark lost 2.9% in February, but is up 3.1% so far this year.

Australia grew at the weakest pace in a year as strength in trade was offset by rising interest rates and high inflation, with indications of a further slowdown ahead.

Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation, came in at 7.4% for January, below December inflation level of 8.4% and Reuters estimate of 8%, indicating that the tight monitory policy of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was taking effect.

Investors will now be looking forward to the interest rate decision by the RBA on March 7, where a fifth consecutive quarter-point rate hike could be expected, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, home prices are set to fall further this year than previously thought, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand continues to aggressively hike interest rates.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.3% at 11,864.88 points.

Australian banking stocks .AXFJ dropped up to 1.2%, with the "Big Four" banks trading in the negative territory.

Technology stocks .AXIJ dropped around 1%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX gaining 0.7%, while Xero XRO.AX lost 2%.

Mining stocks advanced .AXMM 1.7%, with sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advancing more than 1% each.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 0.9%, with sub-index majors Santos STO.AX dropping 0.1%, while Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX gained 1.5%.

Gold stocks climbed .AXGD 2.2% as bullion prices firmed. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX gained 2% while Northern Star Resources NST.AX gained 0.7%.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

