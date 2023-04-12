BHP

Australian shares flat as recession fears over Fed's minutes offset US data cheer

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

April 12, 2023 — 09:28 pm EDT

April 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled for a direction on Thursday, as investor sentiment oscillated between gauging a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and potential recessionary risks arising from stress in the banking sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.03% to 7,341.70 by 0045 GMT, capping gains after two straight sessions. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

Inflation data showed consumer prices in U.S. barely rose in March, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause monetary tightening following a 25-basis-point rate hike next month.

However, minutes of the meeting showed several policymakers last month considered pausing interest rate hikes after the failure of two regional banks and projected a "mild recession" starting later this year, with a recovery in 2024-2025.

Corporate Travel Management jumped up to 15.9%, hitting its highest level since August after it received a contract from the UK Home Office with an estimated contract total transaction value at about A$3.0 billion ($2.01 billion).

Miners and mining sub-index were flat even as China's robust loan growth in the first quarter bolstered hopes for an economic rebound for the world's biggest steel producer. [IRONORE/]

Sector giants BHP Group , Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group fell between 0.04% and 0.5%.

Technology stocks edged 0.3% lower, after gaining more than 1% on Wednesday, mirroring their subdued U.S. peers overnight.

ASX-listed shares of sector major Block Inc. plunged more than 6%, while Xero Ltd fell 0.5%.

On the other hand, Financials added 0.3%, with all of the "Big Four" banks trading in the positive territory.

Energy stocks gained 0.6% on strength in their respective asset classes.

Oil and gas explorer Beach Energy fell up to 2.3% after posting a 5% sequential drop in quarterly oil production.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,890.42.

