Australian shares flat as NAB, Crown fall on regulatory probe

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were unchanged on Monday as gains among miners were offset by a fall in major companies following a slew of investigations by the country's financial crime regulator.

AUSTRAC launched separate probes into companies such as National Australia Bank NAB.AX, Crown Resorts CWN.AX, Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX and New Zealand-based SkyCity Entertainment SKC.AX for suspected breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

The Australian companies were among the biggest losers on the benchmark index, losing between 1.3% and 3.8%. ASX-listed shares of SkyCity topped the losses, shedding as much as 9.4% to be on track for its worst session in more than a year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.02% at 7,294.8, pulling back from record highs it scaled earlier in the session. In markets overseas, Japan's Nikkei .N225 gained 0.83% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 slipped 0.02%.

The Australian mining subindex .AXMM rallied 1.6%, with gains dominated by gold stocks. De Grey Mining DEG.AX rose 3.83%, followed by Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX, up 3.18​%.

Gold stocks tracked a rebound in bullion prices in the previous session after U.S. nonfarm payrolls did not rise as much as expected. GOL/

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 0.64%, led by Nuix NXL.AX, up 3.09%, and followed by Afterpay APT.AX, gaining 2.44%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ were the biggest percentage losers on the benchmark, down as much as 1%. NAB's losses weighed on the subindex. The other top banks were also down between 0.7% and 1.2%.

Among other stocks, Hansen Technologies HSN.AX hit record highs on receiving a $1-billion buyout pitch from private equity firm BGH Capital.

Meanwhile, Victoria state on Monday reported its biggest rise in new local COVID-19 cases in a week.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

