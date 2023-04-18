Australian shares flat as miners offset losses in financials; Star plunges

April 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled for direction on Wednesday as gains in mining and gold stocks countered losses in tech and banking stocks, while casino operator Star Entertainment fell more than 10% after cutting its annual earnings forecast.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.03% at 7,362.6, as of 0020 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

Miners .AXMM were the top gainers, rising 1.5%. Iron ore prices jumped to one-week highs on Tuesday after data showed the Chinese economy grew faster than expected in the first three months of the year. IRONORE/

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX jumped between 2.2% and 1.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD gained 0.8% after bullion prices jumped overnight on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar. GOL/

Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ edged lower, with the "big four" banks except Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX trading in negative territory.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their U.S. peers lower and were last down 0.5%. Block Inc's SQ2.AX ASX-listed shares fell 1.3%, while Megaport MP1.AX was down 1.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ shed 0.5%, with sector majors Santos STO.AX and Woodside WDS.AX down 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Healthcare .AXHJ and real estate stocks .AXRE fell 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Star Entertainment SGR.AX emerged as the top loser on the benchmark index after it announced job cuts and trimmed its annual earnings forecast.

Financial services firm AMP AMP.AXsaid net cash outflows for its wealth management business were down 30% in the March quarter, while the banking unit's credit quality remained strong. Its shares rose 1.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,859.7.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

