Australian shares flat as miners, energy stocks weigh

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flattish on Friday, weighed down by weak performances in mining and energy stocks, while global investors digested U.S. inflation print that lifted the view that the Federal Reserve is at the end of its rate-hike cycle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO held its ground at 7,384.2 points by 0030 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher at 7,357.4 points on Thursday.

Sentiments globally have been influenced by the U.S. consumer prices, which gained 0.2% last month, the Labor Department said, lifting the annualized rate less than expected to 3.2% from 3% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters expected headline CPI to rise a bit faster at 3.3%.

But investors remained cautious as another CPI report and jobs data await Fed policymakers before their next meeting in September.

On the local bourse, Australian mining stocks .AXMM fell 0.8% to lead losses, as a weak steel market and lingering woes over steel production cuts dented iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweight BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX fell between 1.3% and 1.1%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ toppled 1.4%, with sector heavyweight Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX trade in negative territory.

Capping the losses, gold stocks .AXGD rose 0.4%. However, sector giant Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell 0.4% after reporting lower annual profit.

Financials .AXFJ and tech stocks .AXIJ advanced 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Star Entertainment SGR.AX said it had reached an agreement with the New South Wales Treasurer to amend the state's casino duty rates, keeping shares on track for their best day since April 2005.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 11,809.56 points.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.