Australian shares flat as miners counter losses in tech

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled for momentum on Friday as gains in miners and financials countered losses in tech and gold stocks, while investors remained on edge about the U.S. fiscal outlook after Fitch cut the government's credit rating on Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was flat at 7,312.80, as of 0041 GMT, after a two-session slide. It has declined about 1.1% so far in the week after three straight weeks of gains.

Markets have been on a defensive mode after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating in a move that drew an angry response from the White House and renewed investor worries about global economic growth.

Meanwhile, Australian retail sales volumes fell again in the June quarter as cost-of-living pressures and rising borrowing costs ate into consumer spending power, data showed on Thursday.

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM advanced 0.8%, with sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX up 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ climbed 0.5%, with the so called "big four" banks gaining between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers lower and were last down 1.1%. Australia-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX dropped 11.1%, while Xero Ltd XRO.AX fell 1.1%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.7% on weak bullion prices, with Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX down 1.1% and 0.1%, respectively. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained about 1.3% after oil prices surged overnight on Saudi Arabia and Russia's pledge to cut output through next month. O/R

Shares of Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX advanced 1.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

In corporate news, Australia's competition regulator denied authorisation for ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX to proceed with its proposed A$4.9 billion ($3.21 billion) acquisition of Suncorp Group's banking arm. Shares of ANZ Group gained 0.9%, while Suncorp Group SUN.AX fell 1.6%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was largely unchanged at 11,942.41.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

