BHP

Australian shares flat as investors focus on RBA; Newcrest soars on buyout offer

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

February 05, 2023 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were largely flat on Monday, with gains in mining and energy stocks keeping the benchmark index afloat ahead of a central bank policy decision, while top gold miner Newcrest Mining surged on a $16.9 billion buyout offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.05% at 7,561.90, as of 2349 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to deliver a fourth straight quarter-point interest rate hike on Tuesday and will likely follow up with a similar sized increase in March as it fights an unexpected revival in inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, while the unemployment rate was at its lowest in over half a century, pointing to a stubbornly tight labour market and a potential headache for Federal Reserve officials in their fight against inflation.

Mining stocks .AXMM jumped 1.3% and kept the benchmark afloat, with BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX adding between 0.9% and 1.4%.

Meanwhile, OZ Minerals' OZL.AX A$9.6 billion ($6.61 billion) buyout by BHP received approval from the Brazilian competition regulator, and is now subject to shareholder vote expected in early April.

Separately, Beach Energy BPT.AXreached a deal with Italy's Webuild SpA WBD.MI to complete delivery of the A$768 million ($531.53 million) Waitsia Stage 2 gas project.

Gold stocks .AXGD jumped as much as 4.5%, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX rising up to 14.4% after the company received a $16.9 billion initial takeover offer from U.S.-based Newmont Corp NEM.N.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell 0.3% after the Nasdaq .IXIC closed lower on Friday. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 0.6%, while Xero XRO.AX slipped 0.4%. .N

Financials .AXFJ fell 0.1%, with all the "big four" banks trading in negative territory.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday.

($1 = 1.4449 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
BPT
WBD
NEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.