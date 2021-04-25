NHF

Australian shares flat as gold stocks offset gains in miners, banks

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares were subdued on Monday as losses in gold miners and technology stocks were offset by gains in banks and miners that rose after iron ore prices firmed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.13% at 7,052.20 by 0105 GMT, after having gained as much as 0.2%.

Weighing on the sentiment was a three-day snap lockdown announced on Friday in Western Australia's capital Perth after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

The top percentage gainers on the benchmark index were NIB Holdings NHF.AX, up more than 13%, followed by Perpetual PPT.AX that gained 5.5%. Top losers were JB Hi-Fi JBH.AX and Silver Lake Resources SLR.AX, down 3% each.

Among other gainers, heavyweight miners .AXMM rose 0.5% to their highest since March 4 as iron ore prices traded near record highs on strong global steel demand. IRONORE/

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose about 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

Banks .AXFJ rose 0.8% to their highest since Feb. 26, with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank BEN.AX and AMP Ltd AMP.AX gaining about 0.5% each.

Westpac WBC.AX added a percent to mark its third straight session of rise, after saying it expects a A$288 million ($223.14 million) net gain on its investment in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global, offseting a hit to first-half cash earnings of A$282 million from provisions.

Gold stocks were the biggest percentage losers on the benchmark as bullion declined on strong U.S. economic data. The gold index .AXGD slipped more than 2%. GOL/

De Grey Mining Ltd DEG.AX fell 7.5% and Evolution Mining Ltd EVN.AX lost 2.7%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ declined as much as 0.6%, reversing course from a gain of 0.4% early in the session. Xero Ltd XRO.AX and WiseTech Global WTC.AX slipped about 1% each.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 dipped 0.14%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 slipped 0.13%. .T.N

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

($1 = 1.2907 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

