Australian shares flat as financials drag offset miners, gold rally

By Rishav Chatterjee

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended largely unchanged on Thursday, as heavy drag in financials post-National Australia Bank's dismal outlook offset gains in mining, commodities and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was at 7,193.2 points at the close of trade, falling marginally by about 0.1%.

The index edged lower for a third consecutive session as fears over global economic downturn persisted after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

Back in Sydney, financials .AXFJ emerged as the only laggards with the sub-index ending the day 2.5% lower.

Major lendor National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX plunged 6.1% after it fell short of analyst forecasts in half-year profit released and warned that windfall from rising interest rates had peaked.

Other three major banks ANZ Group Holdings Ltd ANZ.AX, Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Bankng Corp WBC.AX ended the day down between 2.2% and 4.2%.

"NAB results were disappointing. It showed that there was compression of margins and it was below expectations. The earnings were below what the market was looking for," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG markets.

Miners .AXMM emerged as major winners on the ASX 200, with the index ending the day 1.2% higher. Iron ore giants BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX Ltd and Fortescue Metals Ltd FMG.AX ended the day up 1.6%, 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained on the back of a rebound in oil prices. Sector majors Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX added 1.1% and 2.0%.

Technology .AXIJ and Real Estate stocks .AXRE also added gains, ending the day 1.2% and 2.0% higher.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to finish the session at 11,968.6 points.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

