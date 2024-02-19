News & Insights

RIO

Australian shares flat as commodities counter gains in financials

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

February 19, 2024 — 08:04 pm EST

Written by Neha Soni for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were muted on Tuesday as tepid performances in heavyweight commodities partially eclipsed gains in financials and banking stocks, while trading was thin as the U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO held its ground at 7,660.50 points by 0008 GMT. The benchmark index closed 0.1% higher on Monday.

Meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia showed that it considered hiking rates by another quarter point in February, but decided to stand pat even as the central bank needs more time to be confident that inflation is declining.

The mining sector .AXMM retreated 0.6%, with Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX losing 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively.

Shares of BHP Group BHP.AX lost 0.5% after the world's largest-listed miner said its first-half underlying profit was largely unchanged from a year earlier, but flagged higher costs from the impact of global inflation persisting into the second half.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.1%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX slipping 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Star Entertainment SGR.AX plunged as much as 25.9% to a record low after the company resumed trade, as it faces a second inquiry into its Sydney casino operations.

Bucking the sombre mood, bank stocks .AXFJ rose 0.5%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX rising between 0.4% and 2.3%. ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX lost 1.8%.

Suncorp SUN.AX emerged as the second-biggest gainer in the benchmark index after the Australian Competition Tribunal allowed ANZ Group's ANZ.AX buyout of its banking business.

The healthcare sub-index .AXHJ and IT stocks .AXIJ lost 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.6% at 11,585.99 points.

(Reporting by Neha Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Neha.Soni@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO
BHP
WDS
SUN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.