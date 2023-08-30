News & Insights

Australian shares flat after 3-day rally; Woodside, Whitehaven fall

August 30, 2023 — 10:04 pm EDT

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled for momentum on Thursday after a three-day rally, as gains in financials countered losses in energy stocks, while soft U.S. data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes in September.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.04% to 7,300.20 by 0113 GMT after a 1.2% jump on Wednesday. The benchmark was on track to lose nearly 1.5% for the month, its first monthly decline in two.

Global stock markets rallied overnight after a slew of U.S. economic data generally surprised to the downside, including private payrolls clocking a 52.3% monthly drop and second-quarter GDP growth revised significantly lower. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, financials .AXFJ jumped 0.8%, with the country's "big four" banks up between 0.3% and 1.1%.

Technology .AXIJ and real estate .AXRE stocks rose 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 2.8% despite a gain in oil prices, as sector major Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell nearly 4% in ex-dividend trading. O/R

Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX slumped as much as 9.4% on trading ex-dividend. It was also the top loser on the benchmark index.

Miners .AXMM fell 0.5% even though copper prices extended gains on Wednesday. Sector heavyweights BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX slipped 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.4% even after bullion prices hit their highest level in nearly a month on Wednesday. Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX eased 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively. GOL/

In other news, the Australian competition regulator has taken Qantas Airways QAN.AX to court, alleging the flagship carrier in mid-2022 kept selling tickets for more than 8,000 cancelled flights for an average of over two weeks after the flights were called off. Shares of Qantas fell 3.3%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.094% to 11,509.31.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

