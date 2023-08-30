Australian shares flat after 3-day rally; Woodside, Whitehaven fall

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares struggled for momentum on Thursday after a three-day rally, as gains in financials countered losses in energy stocks, while soft U.S. data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes in September.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.04% to 7,300.20 by 0113 GMT after a 1.2% jump on Wednesday. The benchmark was on track to lose nearly 1.5% for the month, its first monthly decline in two.

Global stock markets rallied overnight after a slew of U.S. economic data generally surprised to the downside, including private payrolls clocking a 52.3% monthly drop and second-quarter GDP growth revised significantly lower. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, financials .AXFJ jumped 0.8%, with the country's "big four" banks up between 0.3% and 1.1%.

Technology .AXIJ and real estate .AXRE stocks rose 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 2.8% despite a gain in oil prices, as sector major Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell nearly 4% in ex-dividend trading. O/R

Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX slumped as much as 9.4% on trading ex-dividend. It was also the top loser on the benchmark index.

Miners .AXMM fell 0.5% even though copper prices extended gains on Wednesday. Sector heavyweights BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX slipped 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.4% even after bullion prices hit their highest level in nearly a month on Wednesday. Sector majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX eased 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively. GOL/

In other news, the Australian competition regulator has taken Qantas Airways QAN.AX to court, alleging the flagship carrier in mid-2022 kept selling tickets for more than 8,000 cancelled flights for an average of over two weeks after the flights were called off. Shares of Qantas fell 3.3%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.094% to 11,509.31.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

