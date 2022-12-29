Australian shares firm on tech, financials boost

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, with gains led by tech and financial stocks, as Wall Street rose overnight after signs of a cooling U.S. labour market eased future rate-hike worries by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to 7,047.2 points by 2303 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Thursday.

U.S. unemployment data showed an increase in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week, indicating a tight U.S. jobs market amid the Fed's efforts to raise rates to cool inflation.

Tech stocks tracked the Nasdaq index .IXIC higher, adding 1.7% to the domestic bourse. ASX-listed Block Inc SQ2.AX gained 5%, while Xero XRO.AX rose 3.3%. .N

Financial stocks climbed 0.7%, with the "Big Four" banks adding between 0.8% and 1.1%.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM firmed 0.5% as iron ore prices jumped over demand optimism. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX rose 0.9%-1.4%.

Energy stocks added 1% even as oil prices fell. Oil and Gas major Woodside energy WDS.AX jumped 0.9% O/R

Bucking the trend, the gold index .AXGD fell 0.3%. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX slid 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,591.19 points.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.