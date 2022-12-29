Australian shares firm on tech, financials boost

December 29, 2022 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, with gains led by tech and financial stocks, as Wall Street rose overnight after signs of a cooling U.S. labour market eased future rate-hike worries by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to 7,047.2 points by 2303 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Thursday.

U.S. unemployment data showed an increase in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week, indicating a tight U.S. jobs market amid the Fed's efforts to raise rates to cool inflation.

Tech stocks tracked the Nasdaq index .IXIC higher, adding 1.7% to the domestic bourse. ASX-listed Block Inc SQ2.AX gained 5%, while Xero XRO.AX rose 3.3%. .N

Financial stocks climbed 0.7%, with the "Big Four" banks adding between 0.8% and 1.1%.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM firmed 0.5% as iron ore prices jumped over demand optimism. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX rose 0.9%-1.4%.

Energy stocks added 1% even as oil prices fell. Oil and Gas major Woodside energy WDS.AX jumped 0.9% O/R

Bucking the trend, the gold index .AXGD fell 0.3%. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX slid 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,591.19 points.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

