Australian shares fall sharply in broad selloff; CBA slips on HY profit drop

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell nearly 1.5% on Wednesday, led by gold and banking stocks in a broad-based selloff after hot U.S. inflation data, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped as the lender reported a drop in first-half cash earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 1.4% at 7,500.70, as of 0026 GMT, extending its falls to a third session.

The Australian market followed Wall Street lower after data showed that U.S. inflation rose more than expected in January, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady in March. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, financials .AXFJ dropped 2.1% after a five-session rally.

Shares of CBA CBA.AX retreated as much as 3.8% to hit their lowest since Jan. 18. Australia's top lender warned that lagged effect of high interest rates would continue to exert financial strain on household and business customers in fiscal 2024.

For the six months ended Dec. 31, CBA's cash profit fell to A$5.02 billion ($3.24 billion) from A$5.18 billion a year ago.

National Australia Bank NAB.AX and ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX fell 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD slumped 3.9% in their biggest intraday drop since Oct. 9, after bullion prices hit a two-month low overnight as stronger-than-expected inflation data tempered prospects of an early interest rate cut in the U.S. GOL/

Heavyweight miners .AXMM fell 1.8% in their biggest intraday drop since Nov. 14. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX dropped between 1% and 2.7%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ retreated 1.5%, while the healthcare sector .AXHJ fell 1.2%.

Among gainers, AMP AMP.AX advanced as much as 11.9% in its biggest intraday gain since April 28, 2022, after the wealth manager posted a 6.5% rise in its fiscal 2023 underlying profit.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1% to 11,621.44.

Fletcher Building FBU.NZ declined as much as 16.4% and was headed for its worst session ever, after it swung to a half-year loss, hurt by a one-off provision for the construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

(Reporting by Neha Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Neha.Soni@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.