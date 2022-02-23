BHP

Australian shares fall on Ukraine jitters; CIMIC Group soars

Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped nearly 2% on Thursday to hit their lowest in more than two weeks, as Ukraine announced a state of emergency amid rising fears of a full-scale Russian invasion, while CIMIC Group soared over 30% following a bid from Hochtief.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 1.8% at 7,077.80 by 2329 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Wednesday.

Global markets reacted sharply after Ukraine told its citizens in Russia to immediately come home and the U.S. State Department mentioned that a Russian invasion remained potentially imminent. GLOB/MKTS

Miners .AXMM plunged 3% to their lowest since early February, as iron ore prices slumped on concerns regarding demand prospects in China. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweights BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 2.4% and 5.3%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ dropped as much as 4.5% to hit their lowest since June 2020. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX lost up to 8.5%, while Xero Ltd XRO.AX slid 4.4%.

Qantas Airways Ltd QAN.AX fell 1.7% after it posted a bigger-than-expected half-year loss and forecast a A$650 million hit to second-half earnings before interest and tax due to Omicron.

Shares of CIMIC Group Ltd CIM.AX jumped nearly 34% to hit their highest in more than four months after the construction firm received a A$1.47 billion bid from Hochtief for the remaining 21.4% stake in the Australia firm.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.6% at 12,057.92.

Broadcaster Sky Network Television SKT.NZ lost 7.1% after reporting a 29% fall in half-yearly net profit, while Air New Zealand AIR.NZ fell as much as 3% after saying it was heading for its biggest annual loss since 2001.

($1 = 1.4773 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

