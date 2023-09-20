Australian shares fall on hawkish Fed; NZ inches higher on GDP data

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid on Thursday, in line with global markets after the U.S. central bank stiffened its hawkish stance, while New Zealand stocks inched higher as the economy grew more than expected in the second quarter.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.6%, or 41.9 points, to 7,121.4 by 0049 GMT, hitting its lowest level since Aug. 28 and extending losses for a fourth session.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday as widely expected, but signalled another hike by the year-end and much tighter monetary policy through 2024 than previously expected to fight high inflation.

In Australia, heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM fell 0.7% and were on track for a fourth consecutive session of losses. Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX declined 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

Interest rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ fell 0.6%, with the so-called "big four" banks down between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.9% and hit their lowest level since Sept. 1 on weak oil prices. O/R

Among individual stocks, Transurban Group TCL.AX slumped 2.7% after the competition regulator opposed the company's plan to acquire a majority interest in Horizon Roads.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 advanced 0.1% to 11,342.02 after a two-day slide, as data showed the economy grew more than expected in the second quarter and dodged a technical recession.

Fonterra Co-Operative Group FCG.NZ rose 3.9% after its annual profit more than doubled and the dairy company declared a higher final dividend.

Fonterra Shareholder's Fund FSF.NZ rose 4.3% and was the biggest gainer in the S&P/NZX 50 index.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

