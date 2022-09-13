Australian shares fall most in three months as U.S. inflation data spurs selloff

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their sharpest fall in three months on Wednesday amid a broad sell-off, as a hotter-than-expected U.S inflation data dashed hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing down on its aggressive interest rate hikes in the coming months.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell up to 2.8% by 0016 GMT, posting its biggest drop since June 14, after four sessions of consecutive gains.

U.S. consumer price data unexpectedly rose in August amid rising costs for rents and healthcare encouraging Fed to deliver a third 75 basis point rate hike next week to curb inflation, which is over the central bank's target of 2%.

Miners .AXMM led the losses, dropping 2.8%, with BHP BHP.AX down 1.7% and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX falling 5.2% in its sharpest decline in more than a week.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX lost nearly 3%, after it announced teaming up with its biggest customer China Baowu Steel Group for developing an iron ore project in Western Australia, amid fraught ties between Australia and China.

Local Energy stocks .AXEJ skid 1.4% on lower oil prices, with oil and gas major Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dropping about 1% and 1.6%, respectively. O/R

Financials .AXFJ dropped up to 2.5% with the 'Big Four' banks losing 1.7%-2.7%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their Wall Street peers lower and dropped nearly 4% in their biggest fall since Aug. 29. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 5.6%, while Computershare CPU.AX rose 0.4% and was the only stock on the ASX 200 which rose.

Weak bullion prices dragged gold stocks .AXGD 4.4% lower, making the sub-index the top percentage loser on the benchmark.

Country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slipped 3.5%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1.3% to 11,610.05.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.