Australian shares fall in broad-based selling after five days of gains

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday, in line with global markets, as investors weighed the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening plan and oil prices slipped on hopes of higher supply.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had fallen 0.6% to 7,110.3 by 2337 GMT after five straight sessions of gains, but was on track for a weekly rise.

Most equity markets around the world slipped overnight as the Russia-Ukraine conflict remained in focus. Russia and Ukraine agreed to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Moscow's eight-day-old invasion, as the United States announced sanctions on more oligarchs. MKTS/GLOB

In Australia, all sectors were trading in negative territory. Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.5% to lead the declines, after oil prices slid from a decade-high as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will soon agree on a nuclear deal that could ease supply concerns. O/R

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX slipped 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

"I don't see energy prices remaining high long-term as the global economy can't pay for it. We are looking at recession fears in 2023 and that means demand will weaken through 2022," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at DeepData Analytics.

Financial stocks .AXFJ fell 0.5%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX rose 0.1%, while the other three of the "big four" banks slid between 0.3% and 0.9%.

Miners .AXMM retreated 0.4%, with BHP Group BHP.AX down 0.2%. Technology stocks .AXIJ slipped 2.7% and were the top percentage losers on the benchmark.

In other news, Macquarie Group MQG.AX agreed to buy Roadchef, one of Britain's top motorway service area operators, from Antin Infrastructure Partners ANTIN.PA, the latest in a series of deals by the financial conglomerate.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 12,163.68.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.