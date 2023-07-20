News & Insights

Australian shares fall, gold and energy stocks top decliners

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

July 20, 2023 — 08:58 pm EDT

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Friday, with gold and technology stocks posting the biggest intra-day losses, as higher June employment data raised expectations of an interest rate hike by the country's central bank next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.4% to 7,298.40 by 0034 GMT. The benchmark ended flat in the previous session.

Data on Thursday showed that employment in Australia beat expectations for a second straight month in June, rising by 32,600 from May, when it had surged by a disproportionately strong 76,600.

A gauge of global equities slid overnight after data once again highlighted persistent U.S. labor market strength, suggesting the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer to curb inflation. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD slid as much as 3.7% to record their biggest intraday fall since May 12 as bullion prices slipped from a two-month high overnight. GOL/

The sub-index has shed 6.4% this week and is set to lodge its worst week since Sept. 16, 2022.

Shares of Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 4.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ slipped as much as 2.8%, their biggest intraday fall since July 7, after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX and Wisetech Global WTC.AX dipped 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ fell 0.5% and were set to snap an eight-session rally. Three of the 'big four' banks were trading in the negative territory.

Local miners .AXMM fell 0.4%, declining for a fifth consecutive session despite a rise in iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX, however, jumped 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX slipped 0.4%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to 11,920.29. It has shed 0.1% this week.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

