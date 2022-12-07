Australian shares fall further after U.S data muddles Fed rate outlook

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, tracking weakness in global equities, as data from the United States worried investors about the pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% by 2333 GMT.

World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, raising concerns on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. MKTS/GLOB

U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, the latest sign of underlying economic momentum.

In Australia, energy stocks .AXEJ led losses, dropping 1.6% as oil prices fell to its lowest level this year. O/R

Oil and Gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM slipped 0.1% on weak iron ore prices after China's worse-than-expected trade data for November dampened enthusiasm about a major shift in Beijing's COVID containment policy. IRONORE/

Fortescue FMG.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX dropped over 1% each.

Tech stocks .AXIJ slid 0.9%, tracking overnight losses among its Wall Street peers. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX dropped 1.8%.

Financials .AXFJ gave up 0.3% with the so called "Big Four" banks down between 0.08% and 0.6%.

Strong bullion prices led gold stocks .AXGD to advance 2.8%. The country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX added 1.5%.

Share registry firm Link Administration LNK.AX declined 10.7% and was among the top losers on the benchmark, after it ended discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses for A$1.27 billion.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained by 0.2% to 11,638.23 points.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

