Australian shares fall for third day on hawkish c.bank, weak growth

By Echha Jain

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses for a third straight session on Thursday, hit by weak economic growth and a hawkish monetary policy stance by the country's central bank, while investors awaited a key U.S. inflation data due next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.3% to close at 7,099.70, after slipping 0.2% on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to hike its key interest rate once more by the end of September to 4.35%, following a surprise hike on Tuesday and then hold policy for the rest of the year, according to economists in a snap Reuters poll.

RBA Governor on Wednesday warned of more rate hikes ahead to temper rising price pressures, even as risk of a steep economic downturn heightens with data showing the country's economy grew at its weakest pace in 1-1/2 years last quarter.

"The potential for higher rate and the prospects for weaker growth are not a comfortable mix for equity markets and the comments from Governor Lowe as well as the first-quarter GDP figure for Australia continue to reverberate through the markets today," said Kerry Craig,global marketstrategist and J.P. Morgan.

Investors are now looking forward to next week's pivotal U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where chances of a rate hike continued to ebb.

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD slumped 1.9%, their worst session since May 25, even as bullion prices edged higher. GOL/

Heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX settled 0.6% and 2.2% lower, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ dipped 3.8%, their worst session since Dec. 20, after the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index closed lower overnight. .N

Shares of Xero Ltd XRO.AX and Wisetech Global Ltd WTC.AX closed 5.3% and 3.4% lower, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to finish the session at 11,715.74.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.