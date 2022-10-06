Australian shares fall but set for best week in nearly 2 years

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Friday, with all sectors but energy trading in negative territory, weighed down by recession fears as U.S. Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of slowing interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.71% to 6,769.1 by 0013 GMT, but was on track to post its biggest weekly gain in nearly two years. The benchmark had closed flat on Thursday.

Stock markets across the globe have been on edge as Fed officials have dashed hopes for a pivot from a steady stream of rate hikes to fight inflation. .NMKTS/GLOB

Investors are now looking to the U.S. jobs report and non-farm payrolls numbers for some clarity as to whether a steady diet of aggressive rate hikes has begun to take a bite out of the economy and soaring inflation.

In Australia, financials .AXFJ fell 1.1%, with the "big four" banks shedding about 1% each.

Interest rate-sensitive technology stocks .AXIJ slipped 1.1% after a sell-off on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. .N

Software firm Novonix NVX.AX tumbled 2.4% and Megaport MP1.AX slipped 3%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 1.2%, as oil prices rose overnight after OPEC+ agreed to tighten global supply with a deal to cut production targets by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) - the largest reduction since 2020. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX advanced 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Allkem AKE.AX rose 4.2% after the International Finance Corporation agreed to lend the lithium miner $200 million to finance a battery-grade lithium carbonate project in Argentina.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.26% to 11,095.8.

