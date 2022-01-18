BHP

Australian shares fall as Wall Street weakness batters tech stocks

Savyata Mishra Reuters
Australian shares on Wednesday tracked a sell-off on Wall Street overnight, with tech stocks leading the decline after the Nasdaq index dropped over 2%, while local miners slipped as copper and gold prices weakened.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Wednesday tracked a sell-off on Wall Street overnight, with tech stocks leading the decline after the Nasdaq index dropped over 2%, while local miners slipped as copper and gold prices weakened.

Global miner BHP Group BHP.AX dropped up to 1.2% in early trade amid a general weakness in the mining sub-index and as the company warned of possible disruptions in Western Australia due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO dropped 0.8% to 7,354 points by 2311 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.1% lower in the previous session.

Equity markets tumbled on Tuesday as traders braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle fast-rising inflation by tightening monetary policy. MKTS/GLOB

Tech stocks .AXIJ dived nearly 3% to their lowest levels since May 24, with sector major Afterpay APT.AX falling 0.5%.

Miners .AXMM slipped 0.6%, with Fortescue Metals FMG.AX falling as much as 2.3%.

Australia's Lynas Rare Earths LYC.AX posted record second-quarter revenue on Wednesday. However, shares fell 0.9%.

Financials .AXFJ also dragged the benchmark lower with their 1.3% drop. Macquarie Group, one of country's top lenders, slid 2.5% to hit its lowest since Dec. 20.

Gold stocks .AXGD slid nearly 1% as investors ditched the safe-haven bullion after the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields strengthened. Evolution mining EVN.AX was down 1.3%. GOL/

Energy stocks bucked the overall negative trend to rise over 1% amid robust oil prices. O/R

Sector heavyweights Santos STO.AX and Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX gained 1.8% and 1%, respectively, ahead of their production figures scheduled to be released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a measure of Australian consumer sentiment slipped in January as a surge in coronavirus cases soured the national mood, curbing spending and mobility in what is typically a holiday-heavy month.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.8% at 12,705.82 points.

